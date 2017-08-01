Expo 2020 Dubai appoints Dubai Media Incorporated as official host broadcaster

The Official Host Broadcaster will broadcast activities from the Expo 2020 site.

DMI is the official media organisation of the Government of Dubai, incorporating a number of print, radio and TV channels under its umbrella. It serves consumers regionally and internationally with content across multiple platforms, including Dubai TV, Dubai One, Al Bayan and Dubai Radio.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “The media holds a major role in informing global audiences about Expo 2020 and its messages, and is a key pillar in achieving our goals.

“The collaboration with DMI will significantly bolster the media coverage of Expo 2020, contribute to the event’s success and help to share a positive image of the UAE to millions of viewers around the world.”

The agreement was signed by Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali and Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO, DMI.

Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Radio and TV Sector, DMI, said “As Official Host Broadcaster for Expo 2020 Dubai, we are excited for the opportunity to create outstanding legacies for Dubai and the UAE in broadcast content production and delivery.”

Expo 2020 will present The World’s Greatest Show, offering a rich calendar of activities for all, from entertainment and food and beverage to arts and culture and the latest innovations from all over the world.

It will provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience to millions of visitors of all ages and nationalities, more than 60 daily live shows during for its 173-day duration.

The Expo 2020 site will boast a spectacular display of world-class architecture and the latest in technology and sustainable solutions from its opening on 20 October 2020 until its doors close on 10 April 2021.