Insight TV taps Amagi for OTT distribution

Published: 20 January 2020 - 6:19 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Amagi, a global player in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters and Insight TV has transitioned its three launched OTT channels – Insight TV Lifestyle, InWonder and InTrouble to Amagi cloud platform.

All three channels are currently delivered to STIRR platform in the U.S., with InTrouble being delivered to the U.K., and Insight TV Lifestyle to Spain on Samsung TV Plus platform. Additionally, Insight TV Lifestyle is also delivered to the Oona TV platform in Indonesia.

Amagi deployed CLOUDPORT, its cloud playout platform to create the linear OTT channels and distribute them to free ad supported platforms/connected TVs such as STIRR and Samsung TV Plus.

Rian Bester, CEO of Insight TV said: “Choosing Amagi as our back-end cloud technology provider has brought about a remarkable ease to our operations, reducing overall costs and effort. Their solutions are already pre-integrated with STIRR, Samsung TV Plus and other leading platforms. This has made the transition to Amagi quick and hassle-free”.

Hosted on a AWS public cloud infrastructure, Amagi CLOUDPORT packs in features such as automated scheduling, dynamic graphics, live controls, 4K UHD playout and 24x7 monitoring. It also has flexibility to support multiple distribution platforms, catering to their individual requirements.

Srini, co-founder of Amagi said: “Amagi is widely accepted by leading OTT platforms/devices across the world – both subscription-based and free ad-supported models. It makes Amagi a very attractive and obvious choice for content owners and digital networks to distribute their content to multiple platforms, across regions. We are excited to be the technology partner of Insight TV, and enable them to reach streaming audiences in their growth markets”.

