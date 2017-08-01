Object Matrix and Ortana Media Group partner to deliver management and storage workflow

Object Matrix and Ortana Media Group have announced a technical collaboration to provide integrated content management and archive workflows.

The integrated solution enables media organisations to manage, access and share their content regardless of where the content lives. The companies will discuss and demonstrate the integration in a webinar on Wednesday 29th January.

Cubix from Ortana Media Group is an asset management and orchestration platform that has been designed to manage complex business transformation projects across multiple locations. MatrixStore is a media-focused private and hybrid cloud solution that was built on object storage technology. It allows media companies to keep content secure and protected, whilst ensuring easy access and discoverability at all times.



By using Cubix tightly integrated with MatrixStore, companies can use automation and orchestration to transport content from one storage platform to another, whilst keeping data and metadata in a usable format. Users can find, browse and restore content regardless of format or where it resides.



The tiering of assets can be automated by applying policies and rules to ensure content is protected at the appropriate levels. At the same time, media files can be migrated from legacy asset management and LTO platforms or those platforms can be augmented by adding MatrixStore object storage.

James Gibson, CEO of Ortana Media Group commented: “Our customers are increasingly challenged with managing assets across multiple storage platforms. By pairing our asset management solution with MatrixStore, they can ensure data and metadata portability across multiple storage platforms and significantly reduce the time to find content, regardless of where it is housed.”



Jon Morgan, CEO of Object Matrix added: "Ensuring the entire archive is instantly available means our customers can monetise that archive more easily. At the same time, the automation benefits bring operational efficiencies while ensuring that content remains protected throughout its lifetime. The tight API integration with Ortana means metadata (as well as the assets) is fully preserved and augmented. This in turn keeps the full archive open for reuse and free from vendor lock-in, whether in on-prem or hybrid workflows.”