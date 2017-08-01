Sharjah Grand Mosque reveals plans to broadcast sermons

Details of the Sharajah Grand Mosque’s AV broadcast of sermons have been released which involves Broadcast Solutions ME and Ross Video.

The Sharjah Government Planning Department appointed the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) as a consultant to implement a modern and innovative broadcast system to cover the events within the mosque.

SBA also approached Broadcast Solutions ME to deliver a broadcast system to support the mosque’s busy calendar of Islamic events that includes several cameras, an impressive control room and consultancy.

The Sharjah Grand Mosque, which has been in the making for more than five years, opened its doors in 2019, becoming UAE’s second-largest mosque.

The building occupies 185,806 m2 with a capacity to accommodate over 25,000 worshippers. 5,000, with allocated seating for 610 women, can be accommodated inside.

To not spoil the artistic impression, the approach to AV had to be a thoughtful one, and the system integrator had to meet a time-frame for completion of the full system.

Broadcast Solutions approached Ross Video which in return offered a white version of its PIVOTCam compact camera (12 of which are used around the mosque) and added the full broadcast equipment to the mosque’s impressive list of hard- and software tools.

Broadcast Solutions built a camera mount to ensure the cameras could be fixed discreetly around the prayer hall and building without standing out.