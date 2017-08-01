Masstech launches Adobe Premiere Pro panel for Kumulate

The Adobe panel can be added to any Kumulate system with minimal configuration.

Storage movement and workflow tools are then presented as a plug-in within Adobe Premiere Pro, allowing users to access their entire inventory across any type of online or deeper storage tier, including cloud, local disk, optical disk, and LTO.

All assets on all storage tiers are searchable to Premiere Pro users from within the new panel, using intuitive search criteria including structured, unstructured, and time-based metadata. These powerful tools allow users to quickly access their content libraries from within Adobe Premiere Pro, dramatically speeding up workflows.

Premiere Pro and other assets can be restored directly to editing storage including individual sequences, complete projects or selected files from a project.

Kumulate’s simple UI allows users to browse proxies and features familiar editing tools such as Adobe markers to define and initiate partial restores when only a portion of a file or project is required.

For customers operating multiple Kumulate systems, Kumulate's Federated Search enables search across the content in disparate systems and subsequent copy of remote assets to the local storage.

Other Kumulate features now accessible from within Premiere Pro include frame-accurate proxy playback of stored assets, bi-directional marker support and advance monitoring.

Transfers, transcodes, and workflow jobs can be viewed within the Adobe Panel, enabling users to monitor progress of their own jobs as well as those initiated by other users.

George Kilpatrick, CEO of Masstech said: “Kumulate already works with a huge range of MAMs, PAMs, NRCS systems and NLEs, but we are delighted to be able to offer additional workflow benefits to Adobe Premiere Pro users. Being able to access their entire video library in our next generation storage without leaving their editing application will allow Adobe users to spend more time on the core creative component of their job and less time searching for files and assets.”