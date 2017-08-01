Nickelodeon Rocks currently on at City Centre Mirdif

Coinciding with Dubai Shopping Festival, the visiting characters will help to get guests’ feet tapping along to a variety of catchy tunes as they host sing-alongs and dance parties. At meet and greet sessions held soon after each show, shoppers can also snap a picture with their favourite Nickelodeon stars, making a memory out of a great moment.

As parents shop, children can get even more time with the characters they love through a programme of fun and engaging workshops. Among the activities offered, children can be firefighters with Marshall, learn about road safety with Chase, or get their creativity flowing as they colour with Dora. The little ones will get access to the workshops when parents spend a minimum of AED 300 in the mall.