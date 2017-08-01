Intinor joins SRT alliance

Broadcast
News
Published: 22 January 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Intinor, Sweden’s developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over internet has joined the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Alliance.

SRT is an open source video transport protocol that optimises streaming performance across unpredictable networks, enabling quality live video to be transported over networks. The SRT Open Source project which is spearheaded by the SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers achieving lower latency internet video transport by improving open-source SRT.

As part of its participation in the alliance, Intinor has added support for SRT’s “Listener” delivery mode, soon to be followed by SRT’s “Caller” and “Rendezvous” mode to the entire Intinor Direkt Router range.

Roland Axelsson, CEO of Intinor said: “The industry has embraced SRT, which has proven to be a truly collaborative and beneficial way of working together to establish a streaming protocol that mitigates or resolves issues that still surround video transport latency without having to resort to resourcing expensive alternatives.

“We are proud to not only be a member of this cross-industry initiative, but to have an official portal through which to offer our expertise as well to learn from others in the alliance.”

Intinor’s Direkt Router Lite is a streaming router designed specifically for delivering high quality video over IP networks. However even Direkt can encounter obstacles when dealing with flaky networks.

Axelsson adds, “Our Direkt routers not only buffer and redistribute compressed video over IP networks, they also analyse incoming IP streams and redistribute them with no added delay. However, if delays are already part of the stream, it can cause issues upstream. Through membership in SRT, we can collaborate and further develop our existing, proprietary, low latency “Bifrost Reliable Transport” (BRT) in way that will benefit all of our customers.”

BRT uses forward error correction that increases the amount of redundant data to make a transmission more robust.
