Sesame workshop debuts children's show across MENA

Designed for children ages 3 to 8 years, Ahlan Simsim features familiar Muppet friends Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover as well as two new characters - Basma, a 6-year-old purple Muppet and Jad, a yellow-furred Muppet.

Each episode of Ahlan Simsim follows Basma and Jad as they explore their world alongside animated characters and friends.

Designed in close collaboration with regional and international education experts, Ahlan Simsim presents a social-emotional curriculum modeling for children how to manage feelings.

Produced in Amman with Jordan Pioneers, Ahlan Simsim is brought to life by a team of writers, producers and performers from across the Middle East and North Africa.

Khaled Haddad, founder of Jordan Pioneers and executive producer of Ahlan Simsim said: “From Iftah Ya Simsim to Alam Simsim to Hikayat Simsim, Sesame’s Muppet characters have entertained, educated, and inspired families in the Middle East for decades. We are excited to bring Ahlan Simsim to life and introduce this new Simsim for a new generation of children across the region.”

Sherrie Westin, president of social impact and philanthropy at Sesame Workshop commented: “We are proud to collaborate with regional experts to create Ahlan Simsim, which offers engaging, culturally relevant storylines and characters that children can relate to. At Sesame Workshop, we know the power of media and Muppets to transform lives, and we are honored to share this new program that will provide playful learning to millions of children across the Middle East.”

The program is a partnership between Sesame workshop and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) that delivers early learning and nurturing care to children and caregivers affected by the Syrian conflict.

Through the TV show and in-person direct services across Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, this program reaches classrooms, health clinics to TV and mobile devices with the educational resources that they need to thrive.

This program is funded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the LEGO Foundation.

Starting February 2, Ahlan Simsim will be broadcast daily in 20 countries across MENA. Episodes will air on MBC3 at 1:30pm (KSA) Sunday to Thursday, as well as on local stations across the region.