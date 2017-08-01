BBC News debuts Arabic channel in HD on Arabsat

BBC News Arabic television has inked another long-term agreement with Arabsat to exclusively launch their first Arabic news channel

MENA region viewers will have access to BBC News Arabic channel in HD, available exclusively for viewers on Arabsat BADR-4 satellites at the hotspot 26ºE.

Starting January 1st, 2020, the HDTV FTA channel will join the same video neighbourhood with sister channel BBC News Arabic SD, and among other leading international and regional news channels, which can be received across the region with the minimum receive dish size.

Sam Farah, head of BBC News Arabic said: “I am pleased BBC audiences can now watch BBC News Arabic TV in high resolution across the Middle East, and elsewhere in Europe. It’s never been more important for people to be able to turn to trusted, independent news providers, and it is very exciting that our audience can now tune into BBC News Arabic’s award-winning journalism in HD quality.”

Khalid Balkheyour, Arabsat President and CEO said: “This new agreement with BBC News Arabic will enrich the audiences experience in MENA region, and matches Arabsat strategy to continue being the leading HD neighborhood for Middle East & North Africa. BBC News Arabic is one of the pioneer channels to broadcast in Arabic language and we are delighted to be the first choice every time the channel wants to increase its presence across the region. Exclusively broadcasting in HD format, is something unique and significant to this strategic partnership”.