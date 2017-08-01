Canon releases much-anticipated EOS-1D X Mark III

Published: 23 January 2020 - 12:40 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Canon Middle East has launched its top of the line flagship camera the EOS-1D X Mark III – a long-awaited successor to its widely popular EOS-1D X II.

The camera that’s designed to cater to professionals especially in sports the wildlife photography has high-speed features.

It also comes with much improved AF tracking performance, image quality and communication capabilities, the camera represents the pinnacle of Canon’s EOS-1 series.

Canon’s new flagship camera features incredible industry-leading shooting speeds of up to 20fps with AF tracking, along with improved high ISO performance.

The EOS-1D X Mark III’s AF sensor sports 28 times the centre resolution of its predecessor to address professional photographers’ need for greater accuracy and focusing on subjects in a wider range of scenarios.

For video the camera offers 5.5K 12-bit RAW video internal recording – the first non-cinema Canon EOS series camera to have such feature – allowing professionals to capture top-quality video as well as stills.

The camera can also record using Canon Log Gamma, captured as a 10-bit HEVC/H.265 file, giving professionals multiple editing and unlimited creative possibilities. Addressing the need for speed, the EOS-1D X Mark III supports file recording in a MP4 container, for fast transmission of files. What’s more, it is also the first EOS-1 series camera to support Move Digital IS – providing 5-axis stabilisation to cope with a wide range of movements – a feature seen in high-end Canon cinema cameras like the EOS C500 Mark II.

