Haivision reveals Play Pro, an SRT player for viewing low latency video streams

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 January 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Haivision has revealed its Haivision Play Pro, a free mobile player from the developers of the SRT protocol.

Available for iOS devices in the App Store, Haivision Play Pro offers streamers, developers and broadcasters a way to watch and monitor SRT video streams from anywhere on a mobile device.

Haivision originally developed and open sourced the widely adopted SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol to support high performance streaming over any network.

With Play Pro, Haivision makes it easier for an organisation to monitor low-latency video.

Users can tune to an SRT stream or create and save channel lists that can be securely shared with team members needing access to a range of feeds.

Furthermore, channel lists can be centrally managed ensuring that subscribed users are always able to access only the streams they need.

Marcus Schioler, VP of product marketing at Haivision said: “SRT is changing the way the world streams and our Play Pro app is the ideal player for anyone who needs to watch secure, low latency SRT streams on the go. Providing users with a premium SRT viewing experience anywhere, Play Pro is a must-have resource in every broadcaster’s toolbox.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Google partners with travel software company
    Honeywell introduces new protective glove suitable for aerospace technicians
      AFRAA deal ‘to stimulate new air services’ in Africa
        Assistance requests for passengers with mental disabilities ‘increase three-fold’
          Masdar, PLN partner to build first floating solar power plant in Indonesia

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi