Haivision reveals Play Pro, an SRT player for viewing low latency video streams

Available for iOS devices in the App Store, Haivision Play Pro offers streamers, developers and broadcasters a way to watch and monitor SRT video streams from anywhere on a mobile device.



Haivision originally developed and open sourced the widely adopted SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol to support high performance streaming over any network.

With Play Pro, Haivision makes it easier for an organisation to monitor low-latency video.Users can tune to an SRT stream or create and save channel lists that can be securely shared with team members needing access to a range of feeds.

Furthermore, channel lists can be centrally managed ensuring that subscribed users are always able to access only the streams they need.



Marcus Schioler, VP of product marketing at Haivision said: “SRT is changing the way the world streams and our Play Pro app is the ideal player for anyone who needs to watch secure, low latency SRT streams on the go. Providing users with a premium SRT viewing experience anywhere, Play Pro is a must-have resource in every broadcaster’s toolbox.”