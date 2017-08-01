Hala China to broadcast China’s most-watched New Year Eve variety show in Dubai

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 January 2020 - 12:36 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Hala China, by Meraas and Dubai Holding, will host a live broadcast of China’s most-watched New Year variety TV show as it continues its citywide Chinese New Year celebrations.

The big screens at City Walk by Meraas will broadcast a live feed of the Spring Festival Gala – or Chunwan, as it is known among the Chinese population – from China Central Television (CCTV) on 24 January. The programme draws a viewership of over one billion every year.

Hosted by the China Media Group in collaboration with the General Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai and Hala China, the 4.5-hour variety show will be screened from 4pm to 8pm.

In 2012, Guinness World Records recognised Chunwan as the most-watched national network TV broadcast. It features music, dance, comedy and drama performances and has become a ritual for many Chinese families, including Chinese expats, in ushering in the New Year.

Hala China has already welcomed the Year of the Rat with spectacular pomp by hosting the biggest-ever Chinese New Year celebrations outside of mainland China. More than 50,000 visitors flocked to Meraas’ destinations last weekend alone.

And the festivities continue across the city with traditional performances set to dazzle crowds at Dubai Frame, Bluewaters, La Mer, and Dubai Parks and Resorts from 24 January to 8 February.


