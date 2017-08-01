The Switch partners with New TR for cross-region news gathering

The Switch, a provider of production services is partnering with Turkish news agency, New TR to add crucial Middle Eastern and European news hotspots to its global transmission network while enabling the Istanbul-based organisation to extend its own global reach.

The agreement allows both organizations to acquire and distribute live feeds between the Turkish agency’s new Istanbul teleport and The Switch’s London facility.

The deal gives The Switch’s clients access to key news hubs in the Middle East and Europe while giving New TR the capacity to cover international events in markets where it does not have a network presence on the ground.

The Switch can connect to any of New TR’s facilities across the Middle East and Europe to carry news to broadcasters in the US, Canada, UK and other countries while, for distribution in its key markets, New TR can receive content from locations in The Switch’s extensive global network.

Nicholas Castaneda, senior VP of sales at The Switch said: “Getting breaking news to viewers first is critical and this agreement enables The Switch to help our media customers gain easy, fast access to stories from the strategic Middle East region. The partnership with New TR also allows them to leverage our global network reach and connectivity to deliver news from many locations, while their services can also reach new markets more readily.”

To keep critical news content flowing without delay, The Switch is providing two transmission paths between its London hub and New TR’s Istanbul facility, plus a return path from Istanbul to London.

New TR is also able to leverage The Switch’s studios in New York and London for live inserts and breaking news events.

Jihad Asmar, director at New TR commented: “Working with The Switch gives us unprecedented reach and enables us to grow our customer base. Our agency provides a range of content services – from breaking news stories to investigative reporting, from live event coverage to multi-camera studio shows for broadcasters around the world. The Switch’s experience handling live feeds and robust network performance ensure we can deliver flawless feeds to media outlets and online platforms. This is a valuable partnership that will help us maximize our position in the gateway between the Middle East and Europe.”

The partnership follows similar deals The Switch has forged recently with EI Towers, a provider of network infrastructure and services for broadcasters in Italy as well as MTI Teleport, Germany’s media backbone operator.

Castaneda added: “This partnership with New TR is an important milestone for us as we continue to extend the global reach of The Switch network. By leveraging key partnerships across Europe we can open up new opportunities for our clients, giving them access to our unmatched services as they meet the growing demand for live sports, news and event coverage.”