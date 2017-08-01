Bitmovin and University of Klagenfurt collaborate on video transmission technology

Bitmovin, a global player in online video technology is teaming up with the University of Klagenfurt and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs (BMDW) in a research project to uncover techniques that will enhance the video streaming experiences of the future.

The joint project establishes a research team to investigate potential tools and methodologies for encoding, transport and playback of live and on demand video using the HTTP Adaptive Streaming protocol that is used by online video and TV providers.

The resulting findings will be used by the next generation solutions for higher quality video experiences at lower latency while also reducing storage and distribution costs.

Margarete Schramböck, federal minister for digital and economic affairs: “Video represents 60% of the Internet data volume and, correspondingly, the potential for optimization and resource conservation is enormous. At the same time, the Christian Doppler Laboratory contributes to the development of high-tech in Carinthia, secures jobs and draws qualified personnel to the region. A win-win situation for companies, science and society.”

Christopher Müller, CTO at Bitmovin stated: “The partnership with the University of Klagenfurt allows us to investigate the basic building blocks of video delivery in greater detail. This will help us to remain in pole position in the years ahead.”

Christian Timmerer, associate professor at the Institute of Information Technology (ITEC) at the University of Klagenfurt said: “Increasing competition between online video providers will accelerate the need for innovation. We continuously strive to maintain the optimum balance between cost, quality of user experience and increasing complexity of content.”