Panavision supports independent filmmakers at Sundance 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Panavision has announced that its products and services are key contributors at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Panavision and its post-production subsidiary Light Iron have played a role in the Sundance lineup collaborating with independent filmmakers on 30 projects screening or competing at this year’s festival taking place from January 23 to February 2, 2020 in Salt Lake City.

The wide range of services provided by Panavision and Light Iron showcase the end-to-end capabilities the companies are able to offer the creative community. Filmmakers have relied on Panavision’s camera and optics packages, encompassing digital and film cameras to anamorphic, spherical and specialty large-format lenses, supplemented by Light Iron’s vast colour grading and post-production expertise.

Panavision’s UK-headquartered lighting equipment company, Panalux also serviced a film in the line-up.

The 2020 Sundance roster also demonstrates Panavision’s ability to service customers and productions anywhere in the world. A broad cross-section of films and documentaries have been supported by the company’s global facilities including those in the UK, Belgium, Melbourne, Toronto, Vancouver, Hollywood, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago and New York.

Kim Snyder, president and CEO of Panavision said: “We’ve always been dedicated to supporting the creative community around the world and working with the industry’s most up-and-coming independent filmmakers, which is once again reflected in the Sundance lineup. The combination of our vast equipment portfolio, technical expertise and global footprint enables us to meet filmmakers’ specific needs for any project, providing the customized workflows and tools needed to help them unleash their creative potential.”

