Avonic showcases advanced IP capabilities at ISE 2020

CM44 comes with a software upgrade to facilitate IP control (VISCA-IP) making the range versatile and interoperable.



With full HD 1080p30 image output, delivered by a 1/2.8” high-quality, 2.07 megapixel CMOS sensor, the CM44 is able to also combine digital noise reduction techniques to deliver exceptional clarity even in low light conditions (0.5 lux at F1.8).

A 5x optical zoom, 83.7° horizontal angle view and 255 presets with 0.1° accuracy also make the camera practical.

With output over USB 2.0, the addition of backwards compatible IP control through the software upgrade now makes the CM44 a proposition for this segment of the market.

Continuing the IP focus of Avonic this year, the CM70 will also be a key feature of Avonic’s demonstrations on booth 15.Q260, with the range of three CM70 PTZ cameras shipping worldwide.

With full HD 1080p60 video delivered by a Panasonic high SNR CMOS sensor, the CM70 range delivers the image quality that is the hallmark of all of Avonic’s camera range, even in low light conditions.

Moreover, with flexibility in terms of concurrent output (HDMI, HD-SDI, IP streaming, MJPEG and SRT) and control (RS232, RS485 or IP), the CM70 range offers a level of versatility that makes the camera suitable for a wide range of professional applications.



It is the IP capabilities of the CM70 range which set Avonic’s offerings apart from competitors in the field. The CM70 range enables optimized IP streaming, offers significant IP advantages by utilising upgraded encoding engines and by being highly interoperable with third-party applications.

The low latency capabilities achieved by IP also serve the benefit of allowing for viewing on screen to occur in the same room as capture, without disorientating or distracting delay.

Steven Cogels, sales manager for Avonic said: “The shipping of the CM70 range represents an important step for Avonic, and will mark the beginning of significant international market growth for the brand in the coming years. We’re pleased that the process of shipping the CM70 coincides with ISE 2020, so that we have further opportunity to demonstrate not only the exceptional quality of the CM70 and CM44, but also showcase how IP is bringing increased versatility and quality to the realm of PTZ-based AV capture. Simply put, IP integration means that more people can do more with our cameras”.