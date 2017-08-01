Hiltron reports strong sales of HCS-4 satellite system controller

Broadcast
News
Published: 26 January 2020 - 5:32 a.m.
By: Digital Studio India Staff
Hiltron Communications, an active satellite system integrator, manufacturer and distributor, has reported strong demand for its HCS-4 satcom system controller which has been integrated into various projects for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Far East.

An innovative recent implementation has been for one of the Middle East's largest telecommunication service-providers. This includes a switching and control system for Swedish Microwave optical low noise block downconverters.

The HCS-4 powers and monitors the downconverters, checking for faults such as channel interrupts. If an interrupt is detected, the HCS-4 automatically switches to a backup signal source. Three downconverters are connected via optical fibre in a two-active-plus-one-backup configuration.

"The Middle East system follows on from the recent completion of a large project for a leading European satellite network operator," says Hiltron Managing Director Antonio Monteverde. "This included the integration of a 12U rack of monitoring equipment at 50 separate locations around the world, each with an HCS-4 as the control interface. Every system was pre-assembled and fully tested at our Backnang headquarters prior to on site integration."

Hiltron's HCS-4 satellite communication controller is available as a 2U high 19 inch rack mount unit with main and backup power supplies plus 13 slots for active modules. Also available are two chassis mountable frames accommodating up to 6 or up to 14 active modules. All three versions can be powered from 24 volts DC and are operated via an intuitive HTML-based graphic interface. Modules are hot-pluggable to allow easy exchange. Any new or replaced module is automatically sensed and its address registered. All units in the family have SNMP remote control, hot-swappable dual redundant power supply and an internal data bus.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Vodafone set to sign MoU with Saudi Telecom over sale of Egypt sale
    Bread Street Kitchen at Atlantis expands menu
      Airbnb offers two-month Bahamas sabbatical to Dubai residents
        Report: Global tourism spend in Egypt reaches $16.4bn in 2019
          Cimcorp opens office in Spain to meet rising demand

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces