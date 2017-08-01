Hiltron reports strong sales of HCS-4 satellite system controller

An innovative recent implementation has been for one of the Middle East's largest telecommunication service-providers. This includes a switching and control system for Swedish Microwave optical low noise block downconverters.

The HCS-4 powers and monitors the downconverters, checking for faults such as channel interrupts. If an interrupt is detected, the HCS-4 automatically switches to a backup signal source. Three downconverters are connected via optical fibre in a two-active-plus-one-backup configuration.

"The Middle East system follows on from the recent completion of a large project for a leading European satellite network operator," says Hiltron Managing Director Antonio Monteverde. "This included the integration of a 12U rack of monitoring equipment at 50 separate locations around the world, each with an HCS-4 as the control interface. Every system was pre-assembled and fully tested at our Backnang headquarters prior to on site integration."

Hiltron's HCS-4 satellite communication controller is available as a 2U high 19 inch rack mount unit with main and backup power supplies plus 13 slots for active modules. Also available are two chassis mountable frames accommodating up to 6 or up to 14 active modules. All three versions can be powered from 24 volts DC and are operated via an intuitive HTML-based graphic interface. Modules are hot-pluggable to allow easy exchange. Any new or replaced module is automatically sensed and its address registered. All units in the family have SNMP remote control, hot-swappable dual redundant power supply and an internal data bus.