IABM appoints head of member engagement

IABM membership has doubled to over 600 members in the last six years and now spans broadcast and media technology sector, market, geography and company size from start-ups to SMEs to organisations.

There has also been diversity in the types of member company categories ranging from traditional hardware powerhouses and niche specialists to agile modernist, Big IT and Software Powerhouses - each with differing requirements and priorities.

Lisa Collins has held the position of head of marketing for IABM since 2011. Over the last six months, in parallel with her marketing responsibilities, she has conducted in-depth conversations with a large proportion of the IABM membership during which it became apparent that many members weren’t aware of the range of services the association offers.

She said: “In my new role as Head of Member Engagement, I will be able to give my full-time attention to ensuring all our members around the world get the very most out of their membership, and I will also be listening closely to their changing requirements. The Global Engagement Survey, we have just launched will also feed in valuable new ideas to further benefit our members and strengthen our role in the wider industry. I have always enjoyed engaging with our membership in my marketing role, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to do it full-time, getting to know each of the members’ plans and objectives and ensuring IABM is aligned with them in the support and services we offer.”

Peter White, CEO of IABM said: “Over the last few years, we have dramatically grown and developed the range of member services and support we offer – and I am certain this has been one of the main drivers of our dramatic growth in membership. The growing diversity of our membership means that every category has different needs from its association. Thus, it’s critical that we stay close to all our members, strategically engaging by listening, understanding and acting on their behalf. Lisa’s incredible energy and empathy – together with her in-depth knowledge of everything IABM - make her the ideal person for this exciting new role. The result will be an enhanced membership experience and increased level of engagement both ways.”