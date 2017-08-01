MuxLab’s transmitter delivers 4K/60 video with support for streaming video codecs

Because it supports the H.264/H.265 video codec setting, this HDMI over IP H.264/H.265 PoE Transmitter, 4K/60 (model 500764) can stream AV content from the Internet with near zero latency, delivering it locally, remotely or even across the world provided all equipment is connected on the network. Each transmitter connects a video source via an Ethernet switch to a MuxLab receiver, such as the HDMI over IP H.264/H.265 PoE (model 500762) receiver, which delivers AV to each connected display.



Upscaling the system to accommodate multiple sources and displays is easy with the ability to support displays provided the network can accommodate 4K signal transmissions. When configured on a network, multiple sources and displays can be integrated and content can be delivered in a multitude of combinations.

Integrators can create user configurable video walls supporting multiviews for commercial applications with a low bandwidth solution. This transmitter also supports a MotionJPG (MJPG) video codec setting for low latency applications. The transmitter provides a two-channel audio input that can be delivered alongside HDMI on the receiving end.While RS232 and directional IR are provided for the remote control of sources, this transmitter works with the MuxLab ProDigital Network Controller (model 500812), an auto-configuration system that detects equipment and simplifies IP-system access, configuration and control with a user friendly interface. When combined with the MuxControl app, any smart device can provide end user access and control, freeing the user to deliver content anywhere with complete mobility.Joe Teixeira, VP of business development and product management of MuxLab said: “Because of the exceedingly low bandwidth required to achieve a very high quality image, and with 200ms latency, we think this solution is ideal for most applications that stream content over a LAN, particularly in classrooms, digital signage applications, medical and corporate environments.”