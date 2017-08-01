Quantum wins Technology & Engineering Emmy Award

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Quantum Corp. has been honoured with a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for the company's contributions to the development of Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) systems.

The award underscores Quantum's commitment to industry innovation as well as its expertise in helping professionals in the media and entertainment industry manage their complex media workflows.

Quantum's StorNext, which combines a high-speed file system with data management software, incorporates HSM technology and has been widely adopted by the media and entertainment industry to address the growing problem of sharing, preserving and analysing volumes of unstructured data.

Jamie Lerner, president and CEO of Quantum said: "StorNext products are the top choice of leading broadcast, post-production, sports production and corporate video entities around the world for efficiently managing today's fast-moving collaborative workflows. We're honoured to be recognized by NATAS for our contributions to this vibrant industry. I look forward to accepting our award at NAB, where we'll be unveiling the latest innovations in StorNext."

Adam Sharp, CEO and president of NATAS said: "The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come. We look forward to honouring Quantum for the company's contribution to HSM system development at NAB Show, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found."
