VR app launches to educate and reassure injured children

Broadcast
News
Published: 27 January 2020 - 12:23 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

A healthcare app has been unveiled at Arab Health 2020.

The ‘Roomi’ app, produced by Primer VR and sponsored by Symed, is designed to comfort, educate and reassure injured children aged between 6 to 12 years that are awaiting treatment for broken bones or muscular damage.

Combining the use of VR in hospitals and doctors’ clinics, with an at-home AR app for continued recovery, Roomi and friends provide an engaging way to inform young patients about upcoming procedures to help to reduce their fears and anxiety.

Roomi’s story design and animation experience have been custom built and are medically vetted to aid young patients in the healing process, relying on empathic characters and accurate information portrayed in a vivid immersive world.

The Primer VR roadmap for Roomi includes expanding the technology through trials and clinical study. The company is committed to healthcare content that harnesses the power of VR and AR to alleviate pediatric patient anxiety as well as educating children about upcoming procedures and existing conditions.

Further, the platform is being developed to encourage improved recoveries through an engaging AR portal which patients can use at home while they heal.

Roomi is being applied to the medical institutions including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GEMS Dubai American Academy launches the Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
    2019 – A year marked by difficult market conditions and product-related challenges
      Abu Dhabi's Tadweer reduces waste by 3.1% in 2019
        Oil and gas majors plug billions into the energy transition, yet significant investment gap remains
          ONOMO Hotel Maputo opens in Mozambique

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall