VR app launches to educate and reassure injured children

A healthcare app has been unveiled at Arab Health 2020.

The ‘Roomi’ app, produced by Primer VR and sponsored by Symed, is designed to comfort, educate and reassure injured children aged between 6 to 12 years that are awaiting treatment for broken bones or muscular damage.

Combining the use of VR in hospitals and doctors’ clinics, with an at-home AR app for continued recovery, Roomi and friends provide an engaging way to inform young patients about upcoming procedures to help to reduce their fears and anxiety.

Roomi’s story design and animation experience have been custom built and are medically vetted to aid young patients in the healing process, relying on empathic characters and accurate information portrayed in a vivid immersive world.

The Primer VR roadmap for Roomi includes expanding the technology through trials and clinical study. The company is committed to healthcare content that harnesses the power of VR and AR to alleviate pediatric patient anxiety as well as educating children about upcoming procedures and existing conditions.

Further, the platform is being developed to encourage improved recoveries through an engaging AR portal which patients can use at home while they heal.

Roomi is being applied to the medical institutions including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.