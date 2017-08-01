Magewell launches multi-protocol live stream decoder at ISE 2020

Magewell - a manufacturer of video interface and IP workflow products - has launched a conversion product that brings together the worlds of IP-based streaming and baseband AV presentation equipment.

The new Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI multi-protocol, SRT-compatible streaming media decoder will make its first public appearance in stand 8-G475 at next month's ISE 2020 exhibition in Amsterdam.

While earlier Pro Convert models transform professional AV signals to and from NewTek's NDI AV-over-IP technology, the new Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI decodes a standard H.264 (AVC) or H.265 (HEVC) compressed video stream into a high-quality HDMI output for connection to baseband monitors, projectors and switchers.

Supporting a wide range of streaming protocols for maximum source compatibility, the low-latency decoder is ideal for applications including multi-site video distribution between corporate, educational and church campuses; remote production; surveillance monitoring; digital signage and more.

"While dedicated AV-over-IP technologies get a lot of attention and are ideal for many applications when used on robust networks, a lot of customers are already generating live H.264 or H.265 streams in distribution-friendly protocols and wish to incorporate them into their presentation and display workflows," said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. "The Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI complements our NDI encoders and decoders, which are often used in conjunction with internal networks, by enabling users to leverage common streaming protocols internally or over the public internet."

The Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI is Magewell's first product to support the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) open source protocol. Enabling secure, resilient, low-latency video delivery over unpredictable networks, SRT ensures high-quality streaming experiences even over the public internet. Magewell is a proud member of the SRT Alliance. Other supported protocols include RTSP, RTMP, UDP, RTP and HTTP streaming.

The Pro Convert H.26x to HDMI decodes streams up to 2160x1200 at 60 frames per second for output over its HDMI 2.0 interface. Built-in, FPGA-based video processing enables the device to automatically up-convert HD or 2K source streams to 4K for viewing on Ultra HD displays. The plug-and-play decoder features DHCP-based network configuration and can detect the video and audio characteristics of the target display device via EDID metadata, automatically optimizing output parameters or providing the user with a range of compatible choices. The device can be powered via an external adapter or Power over Ethernet (PoE).