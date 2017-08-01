MBC's Arous Beirut turns out to be a major success

The Arabic drama series, based on the Turkish format, has built on its initial success and continues to grow in popularity. It is now delivering a TV viewership in the UAE roughly three times the average primetime audience for MBC4, again based on mena.tv data.

“We’re really excited to see how our audience has fallen in love with Arous Beirut” commented Lina Matta, Channel Director for MBC 2, MBC 4, MBC Max & MBC Variety.

“It’s only the beginning of the exciting line-up viewers can expect from MBC4 over the coming year”.

The drama is one of several high quality original and scripted formats being produced and aired outside the traditional Ramadan season. Its success is bound to encourage more broadcasters to look at audience opportunities for outside the traditional Ramadan.