MBC's Arous Beirut turns out to be a major success

Broadcast
News
Published: 29 January 2020 - 2:55 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
MBC4’s new romantic drama Arous Beirut doubled the channel’s primetime audience on its debut in September, according to IPTV return path audience measurement from mena.tv.

The Arabic drama series, based on the Turkish format, has built on its initial success and continues to grow in popularity. It is now delivering a TV viewership in the UAE roughly three times the average primetime audience for MBC4, again based on mena.tv data.

“We’re really excited to see how our audience has fallen in love with Arous Beirut” commented Lina Matta, Channel Director for MBC 2, MBC 4, MBC Max & MBC Variety.

“It’s only the beginning of the exciting line-up viewers can expect from MBC4 over the coming year”.

The drama is one of several high quality original and scripted formats being produced and aired outside the traditional Ramadan season. Its success is bound to encourage more broadcasters to look at audience opportunities for outside the traditional Ramadan.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GEMS Dubai American Academy launches the Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
    2019 – A year marked by difficult market conditions and product-related challenges
      Abu Dhabi's Tadweer reduces waste by 3.1% in 2019
        Oil and gas majors plug billions into the energy transition, yet significant investment gap remains
          ONOMO Hotel Maputo opens in Mozambique

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall