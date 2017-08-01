Sennheiser targets the hospitality sector

With Expo 2020 set to attract over 20 million visitors to the UAE and the broader Middle East region, Sennheiser is banking on its high-quality audio products to play a pivotal role in elevating guest experiences across private rooms, restaurants, meeting and conference halls and common areas.

Highlighting that luxury hotels and four-star properties account for 59% of Dubai’s total inventory, Mig Cardamone, director of sales and marketing at Sennheiser Middle East said: “It’s clear that the emirate is geared towards attracting and serving travellers who expect premium experiences. Being spoilt for choice, breath-taking aesthetics, personalised service and even technological innovations such as high-speed, seamless wi-fi connectivity have become ‘expected luxuries’ for these guests. This is where we at Sennheiser have a role to play as our solutions can greatly enhance the auditory experience, which can sometimes be lacking in this sector.”

Providing an example, Cardamone elaborated on how business-travellers can benefit from Sennheiser’s audio conferencing solutions. “Most business people can relate to the frustration of attending a conference, event or meeting that has been marred by low volume, audio drop-outs, feedback and echo. On the other hand, crystal-clear audio – as is made possible by our SpeechLine Digital Wireless solution – ensures presenters and attendees can engage seamlessly, keeping the focus on content rather than technical inconveniences.” Sennheiser SpeechLine Digital Wireless features automatic frequency and interference management and can be conveniently controlled and managed by the company's easy-to-use Sennheiser Control Cockpit software solution.

In meeting rooms, the company’s TeamConnect Wireless and TeamConnect Ceiling 2 audio conferencing solutions empower guests to reliably connect with colleagues across the world with an assurance that remote participants can enjoy the highest speech intelligibility and sound quality.

Sennheiser also believes there’s plenty of innovation that can be brought to guests’ in-room experiences as well. With its ability to deliver a fully immersive 3D audio experience – without the hassles of complicated wiring and a host of aesthetically unappealing speakers – the company’s AMBEO Soundbar is perfectly suited to installation in hotel rooms and suites.