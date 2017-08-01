Yahsat boosts leadership with four executive appointments

The new appointments, effective from January 2020 include the following engineers:

- Sulaiman Al-Ali, deputy chief executive officer of Thuraya

- Eisa Al Shamsi, deputy general manager of Yahsat Government Solutions

- Adnan AlMuhairi, deputy chief technical officer of Yahsat

- Khalid Al Kaf, deputy chief operations officer of Yahsat

Khaled Al Qubaisi, Yahsat chairman and Mubadala Aerospace, Renewable & ICT CEO said: “These appointments demonstrate Yahsat’s commitment to diversifying the UAE’s knowledge-based economy by unlocking Emirati potential. The appointments bring Emirati talent into c-suite positions leading government, commercial, operational, technical, and engineering business units. We’re proud to bring together the brightest Emirati and regional minds to help grow the ICT sector and support Yahsat’s efforts globally to advance the world we live in through innovative satellite technology.

“Yahsat is committed to attracting and developing a national cadre of experts, and is focused on the growth and development of local talent within the sector, boasting a 51 per cent Emirati workforce. This commitment stems from Mubadala Group’s efforts to foster and develop UAE talent, with a long-term vision of creating a diverse and globally competitive workforce, aiding in Abu Dhabi’s rapidly diversifying economy, and advancing the UAE’s growth in this innovative industry,” added Al Qubaisi.

The move also supports Yahsat’s long-term strategy by unlocking human potential and strengthening its innovative satellite business globally, reinforcing the UAE’s vision to be at the forefront of the industry.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of Yahsat said, “Together, our four new leaders bring with them over 65 years of experience within the industry, and stand as a testament to the unique working culture and passion at Yahsat — one that’s strictly committed to the consistent development of its people and to the development of the UAE space sector.

The four individuals have risen through the ranks and grown into these executive positions while displaying an endless drive to pursue excellence both at home and abroad, through training and development. They will play a huge role in developing the next line of Emirati talent and inspiring the next set of leaders in the industry.”