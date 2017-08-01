Austrian Audio OC818 Mics used at 62nd Grammy Awards

Audio coordinator, Michael Abbott mentioned that the microphones were used as overhead microphones on the artist drum kits during the awards, which was broadcast live from Staples Center in L.A. on January 26, 2020.

Abbott said: “The Broadcast Music Mix engineers came back to me after the broadcast, commenting on how the microphones provided additional tonal response and spatial coherence to the overall drum kit mix.”

The awards ceremony is regarded as one of the four major annual American entertainment awards along with the Academy Awards, the Emmy Awards and the Tony Awards.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the evening featured performances including ‘Old Town Road All-Stars’ which featured nominees Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, who were joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Nas.

Other artists performing on the night included first-time nominees, Billie Eilish and Lizzo and more.

Martin Seidl, CEO of Austrian Audio commented: “We are thrilled that our OC818s were part of such a prestigious and high-profile musical event that is watched all over the world. To have our mics specified by the Grammys' chief engineer and sound designer speaks volumes about the quality of our products, and the recognition they are gaining throughout the industry.”

Handmade in Vienna, the OC818 is a multi-pattern dual-output condenser microphone equipped with an optional wireless control, while its sibling – the OC18, is a cardioid pattern precision microphone.

The OC818 also features a second output that allows the engineer, producer or musician to record the rear-facing capsule independently of the forward-facing capsule.

If both capsules are recorded to a stereo or dual-mono track, Austrian Audio's free and Open Source Polar Designer plug-in (Mac/Win: VST, AU & AAX) facilitates unprecedented control and tailoring of polar patterns between one and five bands with selectable crossover points.

At the heart of the range is the patent-pending, handmade CKR12 ceramic capsule, made to the same dimensions as the CK12 capsules.