Iconik media stats demonstrate shift in media management usage

While the media and entertainment industry still represents the biggest chunk at 59%, the report shows that 14% of Iconik’s customer base is public sector and non-profit, with 10% of customers from the IT industry, and 2% from the financial sector.

The platform is also increasingly being used for content other than videos, which account for only 17% of total assets. Images are the most common type of asset at 40% however 35% of assets within iconik are non-media files.



The move towards the cloud was also investigated within the media stats. According to the report, customers are using hybrid cloud workflows with 53% of their original assets in cloud storage and 47% on premise.



Parham Azimi, CEO, iconik, commented: “Media is becoming an important part of every industry. The growing diversity of our customer base certainly confirms that. I found it particularly surprising that so many of our customers are using iconik for non-media files. This really shows the diversity of both this industry but also our platform.”



The report also looked at video formats. 65.3% of video hours is in MPEG-4 format, which has been consistently the majority since 2006. ProRes video is steadily growing in popularity at just over 25% of video hours.



iconik has seen a significant growth in usage over the past year and now houses more than 9 million assets, manages about 14 years’ worth of video and 4.5 years of audio.