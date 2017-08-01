Iconik media stats demonstrate shift in media management usage

Broadcast
News
Published: 31 January 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Media stats issued by iconik, the cloud-based media management hub, demonstrate a shift in the media management industry with a spread of customers across 12 different industries.

While the media and entertainment industry still represents the biggest chunk at 59%, the report shows that 14% of Iconik’s customer base is public sector and non-profit, with 10% of customers from the IT industry, and 2% from the financial sector.

The platform is also increasingly being used for content other than videos, which account for only 17% of total assets. Images are the most common type of asset at 40% however 35% of assets within iconik are non-media files.

The move towards the cloud was also investigated within the media stats. According to the report, customers are using hybrid cloud workflows with 53% of their original assets in cloud storage and 47% on premise.

Parham Azimi, CEO, iconik, commented: “Media is becoming an important part of every industry. The growing diversity of our customer base certainly confirms that. I found it particularly surprising that so many of our customers are using iconik for non-media files. This really shows the diversity of both this industry but also our platform.”

The report also looked at video formats. 65.3% of video hours is in MPEG-4 format, which has been consistently the majority since 2006. ProRes video is steadily growing in popularity at just over 25% of video hours.

iconik has seen a significant growth in usage over the past year and now houses more than 9 million assets, manages about 14 years’ worth of video and 4.5 years of audio.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudi Arabia World Trade Forum comes to Riyadh
    Xeneta container rates alert
      GEMS Dubai American Academy launches the Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
        2019 – A year marked by difficult market conditions and product-related challenges
          Abu Dhabi's Tadweer reduces waste by 3.1% in 2019

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall