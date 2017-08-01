Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s

Danish rental company, Nordic Rentals decided to increase its mixing console inventory and has added manufacturer’s products to its stock.

Martin Nørbæk, senior sales and project manager, Nordic Rentals said: “Our work in both touring and television has increased dramatically, but we were also seeing a growing demand from international artists doing fly-in shows on festivals in Denmark and Norway. As we operate on an international level, and part of our strategic plan is to be the leader in our business in Denmark and Norway in regards to service, support and state-of-the-art products from the very ‘top shelf’, it is essential for us to maintain an inventory that is as technologically up-to-date as possible and that can adapt to market requests.”

Aiming to take care of touring demands and its own projetcs, Nørbæk approached Kim Johansen from DiGiCo’s Danish dealer KDMC.

He added: “After several very good meetings with Kim, the decision was made to trade in our old stock of DiGiCo consoles and racks and to add some more. By investing in DiGiCo’s broad product range, which has a familiar structure across all its consoles, we are able to ensure that our in-house, as well as our freelance technicians, would be able to dive fully into the consoles’ many features and become specialists. We ended up investing in two SD12-96, three SD10s and an SD5 – all with SD-Racks fitted with the new 32-bit cards. Right after receiving the first batch of consoles and racks, they were equipped with power, network and switches and went straight out on tour, as well on a number of festivals as house consoles and artist ‘add on’ consoles, both in Denmark and in Norway.”

The first project was for Danish rock band Nephew for their record release summer tour, carrying two SD10s and two SD-Racks with an Optocore loop.

In early November, THE SHOW – A Tribute to ABBA, left the warehouse on a concert hall tour of Sweden and Denmark, carrying an SD10 for monitors and an SD12-96 for FOH. The consoles shared two SD-Racks, both with 32-bit Cards.

Nørbæk concludes: “We’re very pleased with our investment. The fact that our new DiGiCos have been in constant demand has reinforced that we made the right decision and ensures that we are able to continue to consolidate our position as Denmark and Norway’s leading service provider.”