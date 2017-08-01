Analysis: Amazon Prime Video's English Premier League broadcast

Last year, Amazon hosted the Premier League for the first time offering subscribers access to watch live matches.

10 matches were aired on Amazon Prime in the UK.

The coverage began for the round of fixtures that was held on December 3, 2019, marking the first of two batches, but by the time Amazon was ending its second round of fixtures on December 27, following Boxing Day coverage, more light was put on the events that took place regarding the VAR control centres in Wolves vs Manchester City. Amazon being one among the TV coverage channels to broadcast had died out.

When it came to on-screen presentation, it has limited showing from the tech giant, making its arrival less favorable than it otherwise would have been.

With Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas and Guy Mowbray, Amazon essentially appointed BBC’s team to the extent that Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker was unhappy about.

He said: “Think I might be the only person in the football telly world not working with Amazon Prime. I can only presume my invitation was left with my next door neighbours.”

Features of the broadcasting included live statistics and the option to turn off commentary.

Amazon intended to act as a disruptor but the air of an established agent, creating a sense of reassurance that allows Amazon the freedom to get access to data about the National Health Service (NHS) in a deal with the government.

Charlie Beckett, director of Polis and the London School of Economics Truth, Trust and Technology Commission said: “For Amazon, buying the Premier League rights was like buying lunch. That wasn’t a big deal for them. It’s not that they’re gonna get profit out of this. It’s a tiny part of their overall investment.

“…tiny compared to just about anything else. Pharmaceuticals; food; health insurance – they’re all much, much bigger business and the data that you get from people allows you to sell those other services to people much more efficiently. That’s what the real goal is.”

During the final day of its first set of matches, Amazon has accomplished a record number of sign-ups since Amazon Prime launched in the UK in 2007.