Cinema Akil brings back the 6th Reel Palestine Film Festival

Cinema Akil will be hosting the 6th edition of Reel Palestine Film Festival from January 17 until January 25, 2020.

The festival will bring back its annual artisanal market, free screenings and meetings with some of the filmmakers who will be joining Cinema Akil in collaborative Q&A sessions to touch on some of the most pressing issues facing the Palestinian people.

Screenings will include It Must Be Heaven playing on January 17, 21, 24 and 25; Gaza on January 24 and 25; Western Arabs on January 23; Soufra on January 18, 22, and 25; The Journey of the Others on January 17 and 18; Ibrahi, a Fate to Define on January 19 and 21; Selfie Zein on January 20 and 23; On the Door Step on January 20 and 23 and You Come From Far Away on January 19, 2020.

Short movie screenings feature Made in Palestine, Maradona’s Legs, Coffee Pot, Strange Cities are Familiar, Him and I, Wild Plants of Palestine and The Pipe which will play on January 19, 2020.

Free outdoor screening at the Al Quoz Arts Fest include Ambience and Hurdle playing on January 25.

Reel Palestine 2020 will also be hosting the CAAD exhibition held by the American University of Sharjah, the Reel Palestine Souq, Ya Hala Studio exhibition, Visualizing Palestine portfolio, a com,munal breakfast with Dima Sharif and the Haifa Independent Film Festival (HIFF).