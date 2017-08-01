Shure partners with Adam Levine for the launch of noise-cancelling headphones

Global audio electronics provider, Shure has appointed Adam Levine as the face of the brand in a marketing campaign, set to launch wireless noise-cancelling headphones and wireless earphones.

Levine has been involved with Shure for more than a decade and will be featured in the Company’s new promotional campaign.

Marketing efforts will kick off in spring 2020, when Shure will make the new products available. The wireless noise-cancelling headphones and true wireless earphones will develop the existing line of premium listening products currently offered by Shure in its consumer segment.



Eduardo Valdes, senior director of global marketing for musician and consumer audio at Shure said: “The biggest legends in music – Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin, and others – have trusted Shure microphones and gear in studios and on the biggest stages worldwide. Now, music lovers can experience that same quality of audio wherever they go.”



The product line includes the AONIC 50 wireless noise-cancelling headphones with 20 hours of battery life, designed for the professional audio industry.

The company is also launching the AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating earphones with the same design musicians use for in-ear monitoring on-stage, with up to eight hours of battery life and three additional full charges on the go.

The company’s team of acoustical engineers focused on balancing the ambient sounds and acoustics of the AONIC product line. These efforts align with the Bluetooth technology and codecs which are able to accurately deliver Shure audio quality in a wireless format.

The products can be previewed at the Shure booth (#20200) at 2020 International CES event which will be running from January 7 to January 10, 2020. Full product details will be available when the products launch in spring 2020.