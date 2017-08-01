StarzPlay kicks off 2020 with the launch of shows and blockbusters

Starz Play subscribers can watch ten seasons of the classic comedy sitcom, Friends through the platform anywhere and from any device.

Premium entertainment includes the crime drama series, Power which has returned with its sixth season, the final season of the historical drama, Vikings and season seven of Ray Donovan.

The Anime series, My Hero Academia, consisting of four seasons, can also be aired with new episodes launching every Monday. Other premium entertainment includes Counterpart featuring two seasons as well as Season 1 of the drama series, Deadly Class.

Kids entertainment includes Teletubbies, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Angelo Rules and Gummy Bear Songs.

Thor: Ragnarok, a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and Coco, a Disney movie will be available on the platform too.