Dreamscape opens outside US in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates
Published: 6 January 2020 - 6:22 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Majid Al Futtaim has partnered with Dreamscape Immersive, a location-based VR entertainment company bringing Dreamscape’s first international location at Mall of the Emirates.

Dreamscape has two other locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, with Dubai being its first location outside of the United States.

The Dreamscape experience will feature three original free-roaming and epic immersive adventures, Alien Zoo, Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure, The Blu: Deep Rescue.

Walter Parkes, co-founder and chairman, Dreamscape Immersive, said: “At its heart, Dreamscape is about wish fulfillment. By merging the scope and emotional power of cinema with the pure adrenaline of a theme-park ride - all within a totally new VR technology – we have created a way for audiences to enter into and become part of the story for the first time. These are experiences that you cannot replicate anywhere else. We are thrilled to be partnering with Majid Al Futtaim in the MENA region to bring our one-of-a-kind venues to new audiences across the region.”

Backed by some of Hollywood's most successful studios and talent, including 21st Century Fox, WarnerMedia, Viacom, Steven Spielberg and Hans Zimmer, Dreamscape Immersive was founded in 2017 by Swiss computer scientists Caecilia Charbonnier, Sylvain Chagué and entrepreneur Ronald Menzel.
