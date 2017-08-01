MotoGP viewers get multi-view experience in Austria through NativeWaves

MotoGP viewers get multi-view experience in Austria through NativeWaves
Published: 6 January 2020 - 6:40 a.m.
Fans watching live broadcasts of MotoGP races in Austria were given an exclusive opportunity to personalise their viewing experience thanks to pioneering broadcast technology developed by Austrian solutions provider NativeWaves GmBH.

NativeWaves collaborated with Red Bull Media House to debut this exciting innovation at the Austrian MotoGP in Spielberg.

Fans watching broadcast coverage on Austria’s ServusTV were able to download a free MotoGP 2nd Screen App and use this to select their preferred perspective from various camera views on their mobile devices.

This allowed viewers to watch all the action through multiple screens, with the option available for all races following the Austrian MotoGP.

NativeWaves utilised the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud service portfolio to bring this experience to viewers.

AWS CloudFront was used to distribute the content and achieve scale, while various other AWS services contributed towards easy development and management of this operation.

Starting from managed database services to serverless solutions, AWS provided dependable cloud services to ensure the success of this project.
