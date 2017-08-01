Wavo secures exclusive rights to Golden Globe winning series Ramy

Wavo secures exclusive rights to Golden Globe winning series Ramy
Published: 6 January 2020 - 6:26 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Wavo’s has bought exclusive rights to showcase Hulu’s critically-acclaimed, Golden Globe winning Arab-American comedy, Ramy in the Middle East.

In the semi-autobiographical series, Ramy, the title character tells the story of his experiences as a millennial American Muslim living in New Jersey and the clash of his conservative Egyptian immigrant parent’s expectations with his Western surroundings.

The series is written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef and is also co-created by Ramy’s parents providing a realistic portrait of the Arab Muslim experience.

The series scored a Golden Globe win for Youssef’s lead performance in the sitcom.

Its success has spawned a 10-episode second season set to debut in spring of 2020.

Youssef was born in the United States to Egyptian parents and first rose to prominence in 2017 after appearing for a stand-up segment on the popular talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He pursued a career in acting, stand-up comedy and directing where some of his most famous work includes his reoccurring role in season three of Mr. Robot.

Emad Morcos, chief content officer of OSN said: “The launch of Ramy on Wavo reinforces the mission of providing curated content that we know millennials in our region will love.”

Also available on Wavo is Ramy’s first HBO stand-up comedy special Feelings where he shares candid anecdotes about his life as an Egyptian-American comedian, writer, actor and director.
