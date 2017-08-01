WorldCast Group expands with new office in Malaysia

WorldCast Group, specialised in the design, development, and commercialisation of innovative solutions for media, broadcast, and IIoT, announces the opening of a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



The group, composed of two companies, WorldCast Systems and Connect, chose Kuala Lumpur for its strategic and central location, ideal for providing customers and partners in the Asian market with the best local service.



"For several years now, we’ve had a sales representative in India and, with an increasing number of opportunities presented to us in Asia, especially China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, we are enthusiastic about establishing this new office in the region," Christophe Poulain, co-president of WorldCast Group.



The office opens its doors mid-January 2020 with the arrival of Victor Bidot, regional sales manager, and Bastien Bahuet as presales engineer. This expansion consolidates the group’s worldwide presence, which now generates 85% of its turnover from exports.