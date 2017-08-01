E-Vision launches multi-tenant OTT service on Synamedia’s Infinite platform

Etisalat's E-Vision has launched multi-tenant OTT service across countries in the Middle East and Asia.

The service is powered by Synamedia's Infinite platform - a secure end-to-end open video delivery solution.

The platform is already live in Egypt and will launch soon in Saudi Arabia. Additional markets will follow in due course.

E-Vision's multi-tenant cloud-based service provides operators in the MENA region and Pakistan with a platform to launch and run multi-screen, multi-language OTT services quickly and cost-effectively.

E-Vision's existing content and channel licensing business spans Hollywood studios, Bollywood and regional Arabic productions as well as more than 550 TV channels.

The cable TV provider currently offers telcos, ISPs and other OTT providers a secure turnkey OTT platform for linear TV and VOD services.

The cost of infrastructure, innovation, video processing, monitoring, software integrations, software lifecycles and analytics is shared across all service providers using the service, providing E-vision’s customers with a cost base linked to revenue growth.

The platform includes cloud DVR and supports content aggregation, search and recommendations for a personalised user experience proven to drive viewer engagement.

Additional supported features include pay-TV, SVOD and AVOD business models and the pre-integrated Evergent Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management platform for comprehensive subscriber management and frictionless billing.

The complete glass-to-glass video network portfolio is capable of reducing latencies at every stage of the workflow.

Humaid Rashid Sahoo, CEO of E-Vision said: "We have worked closely with Synamedia's talented teams to develop and roll out E-Vision's new multi-tenant OTT comprehensive service. The Infinite platform is secure and capable of a full end-to-end solution which would guarantee our clients a top-notch, scalable and cost-efficient service.”

Yves Padrines, CEO of Synamedia commented: "With its new multi-tenant OTT service, E-Vision is pioneering a new approach to OTT services - one that we believe is the shape of things to come. With such intense competition in the OTT space, a shared video platform makes sense for many operators. Using our platform E-Vision liberates its OTT customers from worrying about the underlying technology and lets them focus instead on building a sustainable, profitable business faster."