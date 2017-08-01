Insta360 enters action camera space with Leica

The camera uses an interchangeable camera module to combine the freedom of 360-degree capture with the resolution of traditional single-lens shooting.Leica and Insta360 co-engineered the Insta360 ONE R 1-inch Edition, which offers a 5.3K 1-inch sensor to achieve better image quality, together with Insta360’s proprietary FlowState stabilisation.

This 5.3K wide-angle lens can be swapped for a dual-lens setup that captures action in all directions at once and unlocks a range of techniques possible with a 360-degree field of view.



Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG said: “With Insta360, we have found the right partner to bring the decades of Leica optical and digital imaging expertise into a new product segment. We think that Insta360 has an extremely high level of know-how in the software sector - especially in the field of 360-degree acquisition technologies. The aim of our cooperation is to develop innovative technologies under the highest image and quality standards, trying to push the limits of what is technically possible.”

JK Liu, founder of Insta360 said: “Leica is the ideal partners to join us in perfecting a new generation of cameras that serve users at every step of the creative process — from capture to editing to sharing. Combining the expertise in optics and imaging design of Leica with Insta360’s unique portfolio of innovations, including gimbal-free stabilization and smart editing software, will allow both brands to redefine categories and realize the potential of new camera formats and modes of capture.”