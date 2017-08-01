Insta360 enters action camera space with Leica

The camera uses an interchangeable camera module to combine the freedom of 360-degree capture with the resolution of traditional single-lens shooting.
Leica and Insta360 co-engineered the Insta360 ONE R 1-inch Edition, which offers a 5.3K 1-inch sensor to achieve better image quality, together with Insta360’s proprietary FlowState stabilisation.
This 5.3K wide-angle lens can be swapped for a dual-lens setup that captures action in all directions at once and unlocks a range of techniques possible with a 360-degree field of view.
Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG said: “With Insta360, we have found the right partner to bring the decades of Leica optical and digital imaging expertise into a new product segment. We think that Insta360 has an extremely high level of know-how in the software sector - especially in the field of 360-degree acquisition technologies. The aim of our cooperation is to develop innovative technologies under the highest image and quality standards, trying to push the limits of what is technically possible.”