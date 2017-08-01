Insta360 enters action camera space with Leica

Broadcast
News
Insta360 enters action camera space with Leica
Published: 7 January 2020 - 4 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Leica Camera AG has partnered with Insta360 to launch the Insta360 ONE R, an adaptive action camera at CES 2020.

The camera uses an interchangeable camera module to combine the freedom of 360-degree capture with the resolution of traditional single-lens shooting.

Leica and Insta360 co-engineered the Insta360 ONE R 1-inch Edition, which offers a 5.3K 1-inch sensor to achieve better image quality, together with Insta360’s proprietary FlowState stabilisation.

This 5.3K wide-angle lens can be swapped for a dual-lens setup that captures action in all directions at once and unlocks a range of techniques possible with a 360-degree field of view.

Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG said: “With Insta360, we have found the right partner to bring the decades of Leica optical and digital imaging expertise into a new product segment. We think that Insta360 has an extremely high level of know-how in the software sector - especially in the field of 360-degree acquisition technologies. The aim of our cooperation is to develop innovative technologies under the highest image and quality standards, trying to push the limits of what is technically possible.”

JK Liu, founder of Insta360 said: “Leica is the ideal partners to join us in perfecting a new generation of cameras that serve users at every step of the creative process — from capture to editing to sharing. Combining the expertise in optics and imaging design of Leica with Insta360’s unique portfolio of innovations, including gimbal-free stabilization and smart editing software, will allow both brands to redefine categories and realize the potential of new camera formats and modes of capture.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Schneider Electric Announces Easy UPS 3M - 3-Phase UPS with Internal Battery Modules
    Rising Renewables Investment To Power Solar Panel Cleaning Market Trends
      Turkish Airlines expands into Chinese market with fourth destination
        BREAKING NEWS: Boeing 737 crashes in Iran with 170 people on board
          Mohamed El Majzoub to perform at Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour

            More related galleries

            Photos: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                  Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16