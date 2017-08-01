Nuno Sanches joins Kaltura as general manager

Video technology provider, Kaltura has expanded its executive team by appointing Nuno Sanches to lead the company’s media and telecom business unit as general manager.

Nuno, who will be based in Kaltura’s London office, brings over 15 years in telecom, pay-TV and media industries with broad experience in leading product and technology development. Being a pay-TV innovator and pioneer, Nuno has led some of the launches of advanced user interfaces, live TV restart, TV everywhere, network PVR and Cloud TV across pay-TV operators in Europe.

In his previous position he created Vodafone Group’s TV Product & Development organisation from the ground up and led the global strategy and product development of Vodafone TV, a multi-national award-winning Cloud TV service powered by the Kaltura TV Platform, live across seven countries.

Prior to his time at Vodafone, Nuno held several strategy, marketing, content and product development roles in NOS Comunicações and Altice Portugal, Portugal’s pay-TV and telecom operators. Nuno also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ron Yekutiel, co-founder, CEO and chairman of Kaltura said: “I am extremely excited to welcome Nuno to Kaltura’s executive team. Nuno brings with him the first-hand perspective of top-tier telecoms and pay-TV providers, and a deep understanding of the needs of their end-users. Through our work with Vodafone on their inspiring TV initiative we developed a close and fruitful partnership with Nuno.



“Under the great leadership of Kaltura’s co-founder Shay David, we have built the most widely deployed Cloud TV platform in the world, delivering a fully cloud-based TV service to over 50 million monthly active users. Now, together with Nuno, we are continuing our platform’s evolution from ‘Cloud TV’ to ‘Cognitive TV’ – marrying the power of the cloud with AI to provide a service that understands and predicts user behavior, and uses that to optimize service for the end-user and the financial results for TV providers.”

Sanches commented on his current role: “Five years ago the decision to develop and deploy a cloud-based video streaming service that could scale to millions and merge the best of operator-grade pay-TV and OTT was not obvious and its success surprised and shaped the pay-TV industry. Today, as the streaming wars rage on, every operator and media company needs to make the same bold move. Personally, by joining the strongest independent technology provider in this space, I now have the opportunity to make a massive impact on the market by helping further scale and bring to life the next generation of Cloud TV services.”