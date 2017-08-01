Panasonic reveals addition to CX Series with 4K 50p/60p camcorder

Packed into a compact body and offering the mobility and portability, the camcorder includes built-in Wi-Fi for remote control.

The AG-CX10 features high-spec optical performance. The integrated Leica Dicomar Lens offers an optical 24x zoom that ranges from a 25mm wide angle to 600mm tele. i.ZOOM achieves 32x at 4K resolution and 48x at FHD. The 4-Drive Lens System drives the four lens groups independently to achieve the optical 24x zoom in a compact body size.

Panasonic's Auto Focus (AF) provides accurate face detection and focusing for both 4K and FullHD shooting.

The AG-CX10 has two manual rings, selectable 1/4, 1/16, 1/64 ND filter, a built-in and adjustable LED video light, and 24-bit linear PCM audio recording.

Handheld work during difficult low-angle and high-angle shooting is simple using the AG-CX10. In addition to optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS) operates to detect and correct handshake in 5 axes, including rotational blurring.

When set for 10-bit recording, the camcorder delivers 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output, enabling high-quality image capture with an external recorder.

HEVC recording (LongGOP/10-bit 4:2:0/MOV) is also supported for recording 50p/60p at a rate of 200 Mbps. As for file formats, in addition to MOV, MP4 and AVCHD, the AG-CX10 also supports the AVC Ultra codec family with P2 MXF file format for use in broadcast applications including support for AVC-Intra100/50.

As well as Wi-Fi capability, the AG-CX10 has a 3G-SDI output for connection to an external recorder, Ethernet output via the USB 2.0 host and a NDI|HX compatible IP connection function with connectivity provided for use as a live camera to provide the ultimate flexibility for shooting.

The 3.5-type LCD monitor is clear to view, even in bright sunlight, and the touch pane can be operated with ease to select menu items. To improve work efficiency, the tiltable viewfinder and LCD output simultaneously enabling the image being recorded to be seen in the LCD monitor while also viewed on the Electronic View Finder.

The AG-CX10 will be launched and displayed at the International CES 2020 event, being held from January 7-10 in Las Vegas, USA.