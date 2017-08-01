Satcoms Innovation Group appoints managing director

The Satcoms Innovation Group (SIG) has appointed Helen Weedon as managing director.

The appointment marks restructuring of the innovation forum. Helen succeeds Martin Coleman who will commence as a member of the group’s advisory board.



Helen has worked for the group since 2011 and has developed and implemented membership and public relations strategies along with knowledge and experience within the satellite industry that she acquired through her own PR agency, established in 2007.



Andreas Voigt of Eutelsat, Guido Baraglia of Kratos Communications and Mark Steel of Inmarsat will deliver technical expertise by resuming their roles as directors of the group. Alongside Martin Coleman, the SIG advisory board includes representatives from ArabSat, GOVSAT, Intelsat and SES. As part of the restructuring, the organisation has been relocated to mainland UK from the Isle of Man.



SIG will continue to promote innovation within the satellite communication industry with the aim of improving operational efficiency and reducing impact.



Weedon commented on her appointment: “In recent years, SIG has played a pivotal role in driving innovation within the industry. As part of its restructure, the group will look to continue providing valuable opportunities for members. I am looking forward to building on the existing success of the forum; our goal is to become an invaluable resource for the satellite industry as an incubator of innovation.”



Martin Coleman added, “Ensuring that SIG remains a leading industry group is hugely important, and this restructuring is allowing the group to enhance its offerings and deliver a flexible and dynamic platform to its members. Appointing Helen has been an obvious choice – her experience within business paired with her dynamic approach to the industry will see her leading the group to success. Her knowledge partnered with the technical expertise of the directors and advisory board will see SIG thrive in the years to come.”



As part of its updated membership fee structure, SIG has introduced both start-up and academic membership tiers to promote the group’s accessibility for businesses and academic projects.