Panasonic demonstrates broadcasting solutions at SVG FutureSport 2019

At the event, Swedish broadcast facilities company BBH showcased the success it has had using Panasonic solutions to broadcast eSports events around the world, including FIFA eSuperliga, the BLAST Pro Series across seven different countries and the StarLadder Major tournament in Berlin.



At the FIFA eSuperliga tournament in Copenhagen, BBH used the Panasonic AK-UC4000 UHD camera system for studio wide shots, live action, close-ups and fan reactions. The tournament sees 16 teams compete over eight weeks for a 49,000 euro prize pool.

Ulrik Samuelsen, CEO at BBH said: “The typical challenge for eSport broadcasting is the frequency integration required between the live and computer images but with the Panasonic equipment there is no latency and that means we don’t need any converters and that saves us a lot of time and money.”

The image quality and the flexible camera system were key features required to support the FIFA eSuperliga, whilst the single sensor and Low Skew Mode found in the AK-UC4000 camera prevented any potential issues with unwanted moiré screen patterns when using the LED screens.