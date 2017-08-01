Videon EdgeCaster introduces encoder compatible with AWS Elemental MediaStore

Videon customers can now use AWS Elemental MediaStore as a direct ingest from the EdgeCaster H.264/HEVC video encoding platform to support ultra-low latency workflows with outputs supporting both HLS and DASH using CMAF.

It claims to be the first third-party encoder that is compatible with AWS Elemental MediaStore as it enables less than three-second worldwide latency to be achieved with standards-based, scalable and cost-effective workflows.

Todd Erdley, founder and CEO of Videon said: “Live streaming should not come with a latency penalty as compared to traditional broadcast TV. EdgeCaster’s compatibility with AWS Elemental MediaStore is a strong step forward to making live streaming truly live —using standards-based, viewer-scalable, and cost-effective solutions. Compatibility with AWS Elemental MediaStore represents an important development in our relationship with Amazon Web Services. AWS Elemental offers crucial insight into how streams can be ingested into AWS Elemental MediaStore and how Videon can optimize our platform.”

Key to EdgeCaster’s management of time-laden cloud functions is the property Videon developed based on Qualcomm® technology. With the processing power of the SnapDragon™chip, EdgeCaster streams at resolutions up to 4K at 30 FPS using either H.264 or H.265/HEVC compression. EdgeCaster has the ability to provide HLS and DASH outputs using CMAF along with supporting up to six bit-rates, ensuring that ultra-low latency workflows with MediaStore can be efficiently deployed.