Animated Arabic series in the works by Saudi and UAE

The Arabic language television series about dates, the traditional Arab fruit will showcase the culture and history of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab region.

Princess Sarah bint Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, executive producer and co-founder of Vision Entertainment said: “We set out to create iconic characters that are rooted in our traditions and culture. The palm is such a big part of our history and heritage and the date is a ubiquitous staple in our homes, so we decided to bring the world of dates to life in a fun animated series for the whole family. We are creating this series to embody our rich heritage and culture and hope audiences of all ages across the region will relate to its authentic, homegrown story.”

The project, tentatively titled “Tamr” is currently in pilot production with series production slated to begin in 2020.

The partnership with Vision Entertainment is part of Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s foray into the Saudi Arabian media industry, following the landmark production partnership with MBC and Majid Al Futtaim announced at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Ben Ross, chief content officer at Image Nation Abu Dhabi said: “We are excited to partner with Vision Entertainment on this great project. The region is home to a huge consumer audience with a major appetite for locally-made content that represents and resonates with them. Through this partnership, we’re attracting top talent and creating dynamic content.”

Robert Knežević, co-founder and executive producer of Vision Entertainment commented: “We’re taking a holistic brand-building approach to the project. The television series is just the start. We’re creating a 360-degree brand experience with live shows, digital content, mobile games, products and merchandizing, even a feature film is in the works. The region is ripe for a truly locally-inspired consumer brand.”