ATG Danmon unveils HD/UHD production system for That Lot

Core of this project is a multi-camera studio plus a fully equipped control room including lighting, vision and audio mixing, routing, recording, monitoring and archiving.

Ben Forder, head of video at That Lot said: "Working with ATG Danmon , we have been able to create the most flexible possible system for use across our wide range of creative services. The new studio and its control suite enable us to offer our clients versatile resources for creating broadcast-quality content for a wide range of media applications.

“A full-colour back-lit LED cyclorama, which we believe is the first of its kind in Europe, provides sharp chroma-key superimposition onto on any background. Lighting is from a ceiling-mounted rig which can be adjusted to get the exact style of illumination we need for live-streaming or recording sketches, scripted videos, interviews, podcasts, vodcasts and social media photoshoots. That includes 360 degree surround video and audio capture if specified."

He mentioned that ATG Danmon has integrated a control room suite which used for live production and editing.

Russell Peirson-Hagger, managing director of ATG Danmon added: "This was a very pleasing project to work on, partnering with That Lot's very astute and focused production team. The studio is equipped with Blackmagic Design URSA UHD cameras which can be operated in a wide range of lighting levels and are ideal both for studio and outdoor operation. Production mixing and internal signal distribution are via an ATEM Studio HD switcher and Smart Videohub UHD-capable router, capturing to Softron recorders and SNS EVO networked storage.