Audiotonix invests in Next Stage Entertainment technology expansion

Audiotonix, a company that designs, engineers and manufactures professional audio mixing consoles and ancillary products, has reached an agreement for a Next Stage investment from Ardian, a private investment house.

Ardian manages assets in excess of $90bn across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix said: “Ardian’s financial support and advice, combined with Astorg’s, who are also remaining as an investor for this next phase, will help expand our brands and product portfolio even further.”

Olivier Personnaz, managing director of Ardian Buyout commented: “Events, music and media content are becoming more immersive, embracing new technology and relying even more on great sound. That’s why we are excited about how this new partnership will help Audiotonix differentiate itself even further through the undisputed quality of its audio technology and service to customers.”

François de Mitry, managing partner and Stéphane Epin, partner of Astorg said: “We’re very proud to have supported Audiotonix during an acceleration phase of their history, at a time when private equity was not so familiar with professional audio. Many new projects have their coat and hat on and are ready to go out. No less importantly, many new senior talents joined Audiotonix and have strengthened the team ahead of a new phase of expansion.”