Nikon launches FX-format D780 DSLR camera

The latest model, succeeding the Nikon D750, delivers refinements in image quality, performance and versatility and features evolved autofocus (AF) system with an easy-to-view optical view finder and high AF precision in low light situation.

Narendra Menon, GM of Nikon Middle East FZE said: “The D780 is a highly versatile and agile DSLR camera with significant upgrades from the well-loved D750 camera. We’ve refined the D780’s autofocus functions so that photographers can achieve higher focus accuracy when shooting both photos and videos, along with optimisation in operation layout and ergonomics so that they can shoot in comfort when they are out and about. A combination of the latest technology from our newest products will also impress the owners of the D780.”

Primary features include two AF systems – one with the advanced 273-point hybrid AF which automatically switches between focal-plane phase detection AF or contrast-detection AF that covers approximately 90% of the image area. For viewfinder shooting, the D780 uses a 51-point AF with 15 cross-points employing an algorithm equivalent to Nikon’s FX-format flagship, the award-winning Nikon D5 that delivers a powerful acquisition performance.

The DSLR also supports moviemaking capabilities featuring a pixel count of 24.5 megapixels and high sensitivity at ISO 51200

(expandable to ISO 204800).

The D780 also supports 4K UHD with full pixel readout, Full HD/120p recording allowing users to record movies that make the most of wide-angle lenses and broad angles of view delivering edge to edge sharpness. Video creators can enjoy the 10-bit N-Log7 profile or the HDR (HLG8) profile for true-to-life movie output with HDMI 10-bit output. This HDR (HLG) picture profile supports instant HDR workflow which allows acquisition of rich tonal gradation movies without colour grading.

The D780 is also capable of extending its shutter speed up to 900 seconds making it possible for more creative output. High-speed frame capture of 2-megapixel images at up to 120fps in Full HD movie recording or 8-megapixel images at up to 30 fps with 4K UHD movie recording, both with AF/AE tracking, are also possible with this camera.

Through the D780’s retouch menu, user can adjust the in-camera image overlay to lighten or darken even after shooting.