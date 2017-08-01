Netflix names Bozoma Saint John as cheif marketing officer

Saint John, who has been vocal about inequality in corporate America, joins from entertainment and talent agency Endeavor where she was the head of marketing since 2018. She also previously worked at Apple Inc and Uber Technologies Inc.

The appointment comes at a time as U.S. companies are looking to diversify their workplace.

Netflix, earlier in the day, said it will allocate 2%, or about $100 million, of its cash holdings to financial institutions and organizations that directly support African-American communities in the United States.