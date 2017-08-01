Blackmagic Design announces new ATEM advanced panels

Blackmagic Design has launched the all new ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel and the ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel. A new family of hardware control panels designed to work with all ATEM switchers.

The ATEM Advanced Panels are large enough so the user has dedicated controls for the largest ATEM switchers. Features included up to 4 M/Es, up to 24 separate LCDs for custom button labels, 4 separate system control LCDs, 4 T bar fader controls and much more! The new panel design allows both desktop use or inset mounting for a perfectly flat control surface!

The ATEM Advanced Panels are available across Blackmagic Design's resellers worldwide from US$5,995.

ATEM Advanced Panels works in perfect sync with its ATEM Constellation giving customers an enormous amount of control, allowing customers to setup more complex effects. It's also a nicer way to work because customers have physical broadcast quality buttons, knobs and a t-bar fader so customers can access all features in the switcher, all at the same time.

The 1 M/E model features a single M/E row with 10 input buttons and 1 system control LCD screen. Although it’s a 1 M/E panel, customers can control all M/Es in larger switchers. The input buttons feature user customizable colors and button label LCDs. There's also a joystick for the DVE and a T bar fader.

The 2 M/E model features 2 M/E rows with 20 input buttons and 2 independent system control LCDs for each row. Plus each row can control up to 4 M/Es in larger switchers. Both rows and all input buttons include LCDs for custom labeling. Each row also includes an independent select bus.

The massive 4 M/E model is big enough to perfectly match the features on the ATEM Constellation switcher. It features 4 M/E rows with 40 input buttons per row and 4 independent system control LCDs for each row. This massive panel includes 24 LCD's for custom labeling of every button on every row.