IBC unveils plans for virtual event in 2020

IBC has unveiled plans for IBC Showcase, a virtual event that is set to take place in September.

IBC Showcase will take place from 8-11 September 2020 and will feature three core components: an Exhibitor Showcase, a Sponsored Programme of presentations and discussions and comprehensive coverage of product launches via the online IBC Daily News site.

The event is taking place virtually after the decision was reached to cancel IBC2020 amid concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The theme for the week is “Empowering Content Everywhere” with IBC offering attendees the opportunity to connect with their community and discover a new perspective at IBC Showcase, online and on demand.

IBC chief executive Michael Crimp said: “We’re excited to unveil IBC Showcase, an online platform that will give the media and technology community a chance to connect.

“It will provide a platform for exhibitors to launch and demonstrate their latest products and services, while others in the industry will be able to learn about cutting- edge technology and find out about the latest tools and techniques for creating and delivering great content.”

“We would, of course, have liked to meet with you all in Amsterdam this year, but we hope instead to see you online during IBC Showcase in September.”

The Exhibitor Showcase will serve as a one-stop-shop for exhibitor innovation, offering insight into the latest products and solutions through demonstration videos, product launches, press conferences and curated workflow tours.

The Programmes are a range of free-to-access sessions, with future-facing content from leaders across the media, entertainment and technology space. It will include sponsored sessions that will provide insight into cutting edge technology and solutions from the industry’s leading providers.

IBC is also continuing with its popular Accelerator Media Innovation Programme. These fast-track, collaborative projects are addressing complex media and entertainment industry challenges across business and technology. Champions of the Accelerators include the BBC, ITV, ViacomCBS, Telenet/Liberty Global, Associated Press, Al Jazeera, BT, MovieLabs, Universal Studios, Paramount Studios and Sony Innovation Studios.